0
Wednesday 22 November 2023 - 09:44

The Islamic Resistance Military Media Condoles with Al-Mayadeen on the Martyrdom of Its Correspondent, Cameraman

Story Code : 1097428
The Islamic Resistance Military Media Condoles with Al-Mayadeen on the Martyrdom of Its Correspondent, Cameraman
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{And the martyrs, with their Lord, will have their reward and their light.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful

The Military Media of the Islamic Resistance extends the warmest condolences to the dear people of Al-Mayadeen Channel on the martyrdom of colleagues Farah Omar and Rabih Al-Maamari as a result of the treacherous Zionist aggression that targeted the team of Al-Mayadeen in South Lebanon as they were performing their journalistic duty in reflecting the developments on the battlefield of resistance as well as covering the crimes committed by the occupation.

The Military Media also extends the warmest condolences to the families of the two martyrs on their loss, praying that Allah the almighty lays His patience and solace upon the.

Just as martyr Farah Omar said in her last message, this enemy which is unable to tolerate the strikes of the Resistance fighters in the battlefield, tends with all of its treachery and cowardice to target the journalists assuming that it might prevent them from performing their professional and humanitarian duty. This enemy attempts to forget that targeting them won’t bring it but the equations imposed by the Resistance, which it knows and will experience again in the battlefield.
 
May Allah’s mercy be laid upon the martyrs, and the speedy recovery be granted to the wounded people.

                                                           The Islamic Resistance Military Media

                                                          Tuesday, 21-11-2023

                                                            07 Jumada Al-Awwal, 1445 Hijri
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
22 November 2023
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
22 November 2023
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
22 November 2023
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
21 November 2023
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
21 November 2023
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
21 November 2023
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
20 November 2023
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
20 November 2023
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
20 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
20 November 2023
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
19 November 2023
Israel, Disturbing even for America
Israel, Disturbing even for America
By: Mohsen Pakaein
19 November 2023