Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the Zionist regime has been knocked out by Hamas fighters in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7.

Iran’s sports champions and medal winners of the Asian Games and the Asian Para Games met with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran on Wednesday.Pointing to the developments in Palestine and the Israeli regime’s brutal onslaught against Gaza after October 7, the Leader said the conclusion of the recent events is that “the Zionist regime was knocked out in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.”Hamas, not as a state or a government with great capacities, but acting as a fighting group, could knock out the usurping Zionist regime with all of its capabilities, Ayatollah Khamenei added.