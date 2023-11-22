0
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei

Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran’s sports champions and medal winners of the Asian Games and the Asian Para Games met with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran on Wednesday.

Pointing to the developments in Palestine and the Israeli regime’s brutal onslaught against Gaza after October 7, the Leader said the conclusion of the recent events is that “the Zionist regime was knocked out in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.”

Hamas, not as a state or a government with great capacities, but acting as a fighting group, could knock out the usurping Zionist regime with all of its capabilities, Ayatollah Khamenei added.
