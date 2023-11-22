0
Wednesday 22 November 2023 - 09:57

Hollywood Actress Dropped by Talent Agency after Pro-Palestine Rally Comments

Story Code : 1097435
Hollywood Actress Dropped by Talent Agency after Pro-Palestine Rally Comments
A spokesman for United Talent Agency (UTA) confirmed the agency's decision.

UTA confirmed to Deadline on Tuesday that they would no longer represent the Oscar-winning actress due to her participation in the New York rally. Sarandon's comments at the event drew criticism, especially for stating: “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

“People are questioning, people are standing up, people are educating themselves, people are stepping away from brainwashing that started when they were kids,” she told attendees at the rally, going on to thank “the Jewish community who’s come out to have our backs.”

Sarandon also went on to share a pro-Palestine message from Roger Waters, who has frequently condemned Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians over the years.

During the rally, Sarandon expressed views on questioning, educating, and stepping away from childhood indoctrination. She also acknowledged the support from the Jewish community at the event.

This move by UTA adds to the entertainment industry's tensions amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza. Recently, CAA's Maha Dakhil resigned following comments on Israel's actions, while actress Melissa Barrera reportedly lost a role in 'Scream VI' over her pro-Palestine social media posts.

The entertainer had reportedly posted: “I too come from a colonized country,” while sharing a Mexican flag emoji, adding “Palestine WILL be free.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
22 November 2023
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
22 November 2023
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
22 November 2023
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
21 November 2023
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
21 November 2023
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
21 November 2023
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
20 November 2023
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
20 November 2023
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
20 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
20 November 2023
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
19 November 2023
Israel, Disturbing even for America
Israel, Disturbing even for America
By: Mohsen Pakaein
19 November 2023