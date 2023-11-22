Hollywood Actress Dropped by Talent Agency after Pro-Palestine Rally Comments

Islam Times - Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon faced repercussions from her talent agency after speaking at a pro-Palestine rally last weekend.

A spokesman for United Talent Agency (UTA) confirmed the agency's decision.UTA confirmed to Deadline on Tuesday that they would no longer represent the Oscar-winning actress due to her participation in the New York rally. Sarandon's comments at the event drew criticism, especially for stating: “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”“People are questioning, people are standing up, people are educating themselves, people are stepping away from brainwashing that started when they were kids,” she told attendees at the rally, going on to thank “the Jewish community who’s come out to have our backs.”Sarandon also went on to share a pro-Palestine message from Roger Waters, who has frequently condemned Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians over the years.During the rally, Sarandon expressed views on questioning, educating, and stepping away from childhood indoctrination. She also acknowledged the support from the Jewish community at the event.This move by UTA adds to the entertainment industry's tensions amid the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza. Recently, CAA's Maha Dakhil resigned following comments on Israel's actions, while actress Melissa Barrera reportedly lost a role in 'Scream VI' over her pro-Palestine social media posts.The entertainer had reportedly posted: “I too come from a colonized country,” while sharing a Mexican flag emoji, adding “Palestine WILL be free.”