‘Israel’ Surrenders to Sinwar: No UAV Espionage for Captives

Islam Times - ‘Israel’ surrendered to a condition laid out by Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar to halt ‘Israeli’ UAVs in the Gaza airspace for six hours on each day of the ceasefire in exchange for the release of some of the captives held by Hamas, according to a Tuesday report by Walla.

The condition's implementation was addressed by an ‘Israeli’ official who cited statements made by the Zionist military and Shin Bet [‘Israel’ spy agency], claiming that they have intelligence-gathering capabilities even during the ceasefire days.The deal for the captives’ release includes the release of 50 ‘Israeli’ children and women during a four-day ceasefire and includes the possibility of it being extended if Hamas locates additional women and children, with ten freed for each additional day of the ceasefire.It is estimated that the total of those freed may reach 70-80 women and children if Hamas does locate the captives."Hamas, as far as we are concerned, needs to bring the people back, including from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other elements," said the official, also saying that Hamas should also release additional captives with foreign citizenship, but not as part of the outline for the release of ‘Israeli’ women and children.