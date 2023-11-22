0
Wednesday 22 November 2023 - 21:50

‘Israel’ Warns UN of Regional War

Story Code : 1097572
‘Israel’ Warns UN of Regional War
‘Israeli’ Channel 12 claimed that Cohen issued the warning following weeks of sporadic shelling and confrontations on the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian-Lebanese frontier. The confrontations have intensified since the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas into the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories on October 7.

Reporting on Tuesday, Channel 12 claimed that Cohen had directed his warning to the UN Security Council, urging it to enforce Resolution 1701, which brought an end to the July 2006 ‘Israeli’ war on Lebanon.

Earlier this month, the Times of ‘Israel’ quoted Zionist War Minister Yoav Gallant as warning Hezbollah that it was “close to making a grave mistake.” The official also reportedly stressed that “what we are doing in Gaza, we know how to do in Beirut.”

His alleged threats echoed those made previously by Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier this month, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah declared in a televised address that the resistance group was striving to help Hamas achieve victory against the aggressor. Sayyed Nasrallah further made clear that Hezbollah fighters had already entered the fight, and were tying up considerable ‘Israeli’ forces in the north of the country.

Sayyed Nasrallah also warned the ‘Israeli’ leadership that they would be committing the “most foolish mistake in your existence” should they attack Lebanon.
