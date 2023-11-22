‘Israel’ Seeking Revenge on Civilians After Failure vs. Palestinian Resistance: Amir Abdollahian

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said the ‘Israeli’ regime has been seeking to revenge itself on Palestinian civilians following its failure versus the resistance.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in Tehran on Tuesday, meeting with foreign ambassadors and representatives of international organizations in the Islamic Republic.The Zionist regime launched a war against the Gaza Strip on October 7 following the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories by Hamas resistance group. More than 14,000 Palestinians have been martyred in the brutal ‘Israeli’ war so far.Amir Abdollahian noted that children, women, and the elderly comprised as much as 70 percent of the Palestinian fatalities, denouncing the ‘Israeli’ savagery as "genocide" and "war crime."Iran, he said, "will keep striving to have the perpetrators of these crimes tried at international tribunals even after conclusion of the war."Amir Abdollahian, meanwhile, noted that the United States was, on the one hand, asking Iran to invite the resistance groups defending Gaza to exercise self-restraint, and throwing all-out support behind the ‘Israeli’ regime on the other.He called the two-sided US attitude "completely paradoxical."The foreign minister noted that Iran did not have any "proxy groups" in the region, suggesting that it was not up to the Islamic Republic to exert pressure on the resistance outfits. He, meanwhile, reminded that the US was expecting the resistance to exercise self-restraint, while itself had not stopped short of throwing military support behind the ‘Israeli’ regime throughout the course of the war "even for a single hour."Amir Abdollahian also pointed to the US and ‘Israel's’ so-called post-war schemes for Gaza, referring to Washington and ‘Tel Aviv's’ suggestions that the territory would not be ruled by the Hamas resistance movement following the warfare.He laid emphasis on the Palestinian nation's right to self-determination, and reiterated the Islamic Republic's proposal that the crisis in Palestine had to be resolved through a referendum attended by all of its original inhabitants.