Wednesday 22 November 2023 - 21:57

US State Secretary to Visit Occupied Palestine for Gaza War Talks

US State Secretary to Visit Occupied Palestine for Gaza War Talks
"Blinken's trip to the region hasn't been totally finalized but is expected to take place after Thanksgiving and before his participation in the NATO foreign ministers’ summit in Brussels next Tuesday [November 28]." This will be Blinken's fourth trip to the occupied territories since the start of the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza.

The news comes as the ‘Israeli’ entity’s war cabinet approves ceasefire deal for captives’ release. Blinken claimed that it “is the result of tireless diplomacy and relentless effort across the United States government.”
