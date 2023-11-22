0
Wednesday 22 November 2023 - 22:03

Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Missile Targeting Damascus Countryside

Story Code : 1097577
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Missile Targeting Damascus Countryside
"Our air defense systems confronted the aggression, downing one missile, and the losses were limited to material damage," the source noted, adding that this Israeli airstrike occurs amid the regime's ongoing attacks against Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel's continuous air and ground assaults on the coastal territory, including vital infrastructure, have led to a devastating toll since the October 7, resulting in the deaths of at least 14,100 Palestinians.

Frequently targeting military positions in Syria, particularly those of Hezbollah, Israel's actions are often seen as reactive to Syria's successes against foreign-backed terrorism. The Tel Aviv regime seldom acknowledges its aggressive actions on Syrian territories, often perceived as a reactionary response to the Syrian government's remarkable success in combating and dismantling terrorism.

Since the onset of the foreign-backed conflict in Syria, Israel has supported anti-government militant groups, undermining President Bashar al-Assad's democratically-elected government.
