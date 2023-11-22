Iran top diplomat meets Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials

Islam Times - The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with different Lebanese officials as well as the senior officials of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Beirut on Wednesday.

The Iranian top diplomat arrived in Beirut, Lebanon's capital on a new regional tour."Without a doubt, the future of Gaza and the future of Palestine will be decided only by the Palestinian people. We have heard from the resistance leaders in the region that the hands of the resistance will remain on the triggers until the full rights of the Palestinian people are realized and until the confrontation with the occupation in the region is reached," he said upon his arrival in the Lebanese capital."Today, we are in Beirut to consult with high Lebanese authorities about how to maximize security in the region and how to materialize Palestinian rights," the top Iranian diplomat further said.He first held a meeting with the speaker of the Lebanese parliament nabih Berri during which they conferred on and exchanged viewpoints on the latest situation of the war of the usurping Zionist regime against Gaza, the imminent ceasefire, the ways of stabilizing the possible ceasefire and providing aid to the oppressed Palestinian nation as well as strengthening stability and security in the region.In addition to Nabih Berri, the Iranian foreign ministers held a meeting with senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas movement in Lebanon. In this meeting, the latest developments in Gaza and the imminent cease-fire process in the region was the most important topic discussed.Amir-Abdollahian also held a meeting with the caretaker prime minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati.