0
Wednesday 22 November 2023 - 22:20

Iran Top Diplomat Meets Hamas, Islamic Jihad Officials

Story Code : 1097583
Iran Top Diplomat Meets Hamas, Islamic Jihad Officials
The Iranian top diplomat arrived in Beirut, Lebanon's capital on a new regional tour.

"Without a doubt, the future of Gaza and the future of Palestine will be decided only by the Palestinian people. We have heard from the resistance leaders in the region that the hands of the resistance will remain on the triggers until the full rights of the Palestinian people are realized and until the confrontation with the occupation in the region is reached," he said upon his arrival in the Lebanese capital.

"Today, we are in Beirut to consult with high Lebanese authorities about how to maximize security in the region and how to materialize Palestinian rights," the top Iranian diplomat further said.

Iran top diplomat meets Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials

He first held a meeting with the speaker of the Lebanese parliament nabih Berri during which they conferred on and exchanged viewpoints on the latest situation of the war of the usurping Zionist regime against Gaza, the imminent ceasefire, the ways of stabilizing the possible ceasefire and providing aid to the oppressed Palestinian nation as well as strengthening stability and security in the region.

Iran top diplomat meets Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials

In addition to Nabih Berri, the Iranian foreign ministers held a meeting with senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas movement in Lebanon. In this meeting, the latest developments in Gaza and the imminent cease-fire process in the region was the most important topic discussed.
Amir-Abdollahian also held a meeting with the caretaker prime minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
22 November 2023
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
22 November 2023
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
22 November 2023
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
21 November 2023
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
21 November 2023
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
21 November 2023
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
20 November 2023
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
20 November 2023
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
Hamas: “Israel’s” Claim About Captives Aimed at Covering Up Its “Security, Military Failure”
20 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
Yemeni Armed Forces Fulfill their Warning: ‘Israeli’ Ship Captured in Red Sea, Passengers Detained
20 November 2023
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
Israeli Military Helicopter Opened Fire on Festival-Goers during Hamas Attack: Report
19 November 2023
Israel, Disturbing even for America
Israel, Disturbing even for America
By: Mohsen Pakaein
19 November 2023