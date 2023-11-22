Russia Reacts to Israel-Palestine Four-Day Humanitarian Truce

Islam Times - Moscow welcomes the agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas on a four-day humanitarian pause, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Moscow welcomes the four-day ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, something Russia has called for since the conflict escalated," she said as she especially lauded Qatar’s efforts to put into practice the global call for de-escalation.e Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced that it has reached a mediated deal for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children from the Israeli regime's prisons.A four-day humanitarian truce has been reached between Hamas and the Israeli occupation under Qatari and Egyptian mediation, the Palestinian Resistance Movement announced in a statement early on Wednesday morning, Al Mayadeen reported.Hamas said that the agreement was reached following difficult and complex indirect negotiations.The agreement involved a prisoners' exchange deal and a number of clauses that will ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the entire Gaza Strip "without exception".The Tel Aviv regime launched a war against the Gaza Strip on October 7 following an operation by the territory's Resistance groups, which killed some 1,200 Zionist settlers and military forces and led to the imprisonment of hundreds more. More than 14,000 Palestinians have been killed in the brutal Israeli war so far.