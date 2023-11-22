0
Wednesday 22 November 2023 - 22:32

German Defense Minister Announces €1.3 bn in Aid to Ukraine

Story Code : 1097588
The latest aid package encompasses, among other things, four further IRIS T-SLM air defense systems and artillery ammunition.

Although the European Union will likely miss its self-imposed deadline to deliver 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine by March 2024, Pistorius said that the German government included an additional 20,000 155-mm artillery shells to its already announced 140,000 for next year.

German funding for Ukraine's defense amounts to €5.4 billion for 2023 after €2 billion in 2022. The German government had been planning to double its 2024 aid plan for Ukraine from €4 billion to €8 billion; however, Germany's current budget crisis has thrown this into doubt.
