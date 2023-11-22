0
Wednesday 22 November 2023 - 22:50

Pakistan: Islamabad Ready to Discuss Use of Mir Cards with Russia

"Switching to national currencies in mutual settlements is a matter, which is being discussed not only bilaterally but also at the level of multilateral organizations such as the SCO and Pakistan is ready to consider all available options that can help make settlements faster and give impetus to our trade," the diplomat said. "The same applies to the Mir cards."

Mir is a Russian card payment system for electronic fund transfers established by the Central Bank of Russia under a law adopted on 1 May 2017.

This system was created in order to deal with US sanctions and the use of national currencies by Russia.

"We are open to all proposals from our Russian colleagues, which are beneficial for both sides," he added. 
