North Korea Reports Successful Spy Satellite Launch

North Korea says it has put a military spy satellite into orbit on its third attempt.

During protracted tensions with the United States, North Korea on Wednesday said it had put its first spy satellite into orbit and vowed further launches to defend against what it called its “enemies’ dangerous military maneuvers.”Analysts said if the spacecraft works, it could significantly improve North Korea’s military capabilities, including enabling it to more accurately target opponents’ forces.The satellite, named “Malligyong-1,” was launched late Tuesday on a new carrier rocket, “Chollima-1,” according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The North’s space agency said that its new “Chollima-1” carrier rocket accurately placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night, about 12 minutes after liftoff from the country’s main launch center.“The launch of a reconnaissance satellite is the legal right of North Korea to strengthen its right to self-defense,” the KCNA report said.