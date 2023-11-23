0
Thursday 23 November 2023 - 11:55

Car Blast Hits US-Canada Border Crossing

Story Code : 1097679
Car Blast Hits US-Canada Border Crossing
US and Canadian law enforcement sources initially told multiple media outlets that the incident was likely an attempted terrorist attack. New York Governor Kathy Hochul, however, later declared that there was “no indication of a terrorist attack.”

“Based on what we know at this moment, there is no sign of terrorist activity in this crash,” Hochul said.

While Fox News initially reported that explosives were found in the vehicle, which was attempting to drive into the border officer building, that claim was later retracted. No secondary explosive or device was found after a preliminary investigation, law enforcement sources told NBC.

Canadian government officials are proceeding under the assumption that the incident was terrorism-related, national security sources told CTV. However, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc declined to publicly discuss the reason for the blast, citing the “evolving” situation.

The FBI’s Buffalo Field Office said it was investigating what it called a “vehicle explosion” in coordination with local law enforcement, describing the situation as “very fluid” in a post on X [formerly Twitter].

Witnesses told local news outlet the Niagara Gazette that the car sped the wrong way into the border crossing’s inspection booths and exploded.

A 27-year-old man has reportedly been taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, including back pain and small cuts. The two people in the car that exploded are said to have died, while one border officer has been injured.

The incident occurred at 11:51am local time, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition, and took place on the American side of the bridge.

In addition to Rainbow Bridge, authorities have closed Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, and Whirlpool Bridge to investigate the incident. Border crossings have been especially busy ahead of the  Thanksgiving holiday, which takes place on Thursday in the US. According to Fox News’ sources, government buildings in the area have also been evacuated.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
23 November 2023
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
23 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
23 November 2023
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
22 November 2023
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
22 November 2023
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
22 November 2023
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
22 November 2023
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
21 November 2023
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
21 November 2023
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
21 November 2023
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
20 November 2023
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
20 November 2023