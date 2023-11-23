0
Thursday 23 November 2023 - 11:57

Top Netanyahu Aide Says Captives’ Release ‘Not Before Friday’

So-called ‘National Security Council’ chairman Tzachi Hanegbi circulated a statement that said the negotiations for the captives “are constantly progressing” and “the release will begin according to the original agreement between the parties, and not before Friday.”

An ‘Israeli’ source also said the four-day lull in fighting, per the deal, would be on hold and that ‘Israeli’ attacks on Gaza would continue as long as the agreement is not finalized, Haaretz reported.

Hours later, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson said the captives talks Doha is mediating between the Zionist regime and Hamas were “progressing positively” and that an announcement will be made in the coming hours regarding the exact time that the ceasefire will begin.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said in a statement that Qatar is working with the two sides, along with the US “to ensure the rapid start of the truce and to provide what is necessary to ensure the parties’ commitment to the agreement.”
