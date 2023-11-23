0
Thursday 23 November 2023 - 12:11

Commander Vows IRGC’s Crushing Response to Any Threat

Story Code : 1097689
Addressing a ceremony in the central city of Yazd on Thursday, Major General Salami said, “At any point where the enemy seeks to target and threaten Muslims’ honor and dignity, the IRGC and Basij (volunteer forces) will be present and give a crushing response to the enemies.”

He added that the IRGC and Basij tighten the noose around the enemies’ necks and make the field so insecure for them that they will see no way out.

Referring to the adversaries’ plots against the Islamic Republic, the senior commander said the world arrogance has entered war with Iran in various fields, including the economy.

The economic sanctions imposed on the country are a clear example of the enemies’ threats against the Iranian nation, he stated.

All of these enemy pressures and threats are aimed at imposing its ominous political objectives, he added.

However, thanks to the efforts of the IRGC and Basij, these plots have been foiled one after another over the past years, Major General Salami went on to say.

He also vowed the IRGC would continue to make efforts with all its capacity to ensure the security and welfare of the Iranian nation.
