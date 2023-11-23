Putin Questions Why World Leaders 'Not Shocked' by Mass Death of Gaza Children

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin questioned on Wednesday why world leaders are "not shocked" by the words of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Gaza has turned into a huge children's cemetery.

At the virtual G20 summit, Putin noted the words of other world leaders who said they were shocked by Russia's actions in Ukraine and the loss of life, Sputnik reported."I understand that this is a war, the death of people is shocking. And the bloody coup in Ukraine in 2014, followed by the war of the Kiev regime against its people in the Donbass, is it not shocking? And the extermination of the civilian population in Palestine, in the Gaza Strip today is not shocking? And the fact that doctors have to do operations on children, abdominal operations, operate with a scalpel on a child's body without anesthesia, is it not shocking? And the fact that the UN Secretary-General said that Gaza has turned into a huge children's cemetery, is it not shocking?" Putin said, speaking at the G20 summit.The Russian president once again elaborated on the "shock" of Western leaders when it comes to Ukraine, stressing that Moscow has never rejected peace talks with Ukraine, and that it was Kiev that publicly cut off all paths to a settlement."Of course, we must think about how to stop this tragedy. In fact, Russia has never refused peace talks with Ukraine, it was Ukraine and not Russia that has publicly announced that it is withdrawing from the negotiation process. And moreover, signed a decree, a decree of the head of state prohibiting such negotiations with Russia," Putin told the summit.Military actions are always a tragedy for people, the country as a whole, it is necessary to think about how to stop this tragedy, he added.The explosion at the Nord Stream gas pipelines is an international terrort attack, the president stressed."In order to eliminate competitors and gain advantages, unfair methods of competition are used… I mean, in particular, not only the destruction of transport and logistics chains and international payment channels, but also state terrorist attacks. A blatant example of this is the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline system, laid along the bottom of the Baltic Sea," Putin stated.The major stress in the global economy is caused by unreasoned macroeconomic policies of some countries, the president emphasized.“I would also like to note that the colossal stress that the world economy is experiencing is a direct consequence of the ill-conceived macroeconomic policies of some states,” Putin said.Turbulence in the economy is caused by actions of the Western countries, and not by Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, the president added.“Russia stands for restoring the spirit of open and mutually beneficial international economic cooperation, based on the norms of the UN Charter and the principles of collegial and mutually respectful teamwork. It is important to achieve effective optimization of the global economic management system, namely, to restart the WTO in full, including its arbitration function,” Putin stated.The current global situation requires collective decisions based on consensus, and it is necessary to take into account changes in the world order, the president stressed.“Now the situation in the global economy requires, and in the world as a whole, collective, consensus decisions that reflect the opinion of the overwhelming majority of the international community, both developed and developing countries,” Putin emphasized.The G20 format is an important structure for economic management, especially in the time when there are confrontations around the globe, he added.Russia is fulfilling all its obligations in the spheres of energy and food supplies, the president stated."Turbulence in the markets is increasing, chronic problems in the international financial sector, in the field of energy and food security are worsening, in fact, Russia fulfills all its obligations in this area, remains one of the largest food exporters," Putin stressed.Russia will continue to contribute to sustainable development, digital transformation of the world economy, Putin emphasized."Our country will continue to contribute to the balanced achievement of sustainable development goals, the preservation of the climate and biodiversity of our planet, the digital transformation of the world economy, ensuring food and energy security," Putin stressed.