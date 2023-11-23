Nuclear Chief: IAEA Should Refrain From Politicizing Iran’s Dossier

Islam Times - Head of theAtomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to refrain from politicizing the country’s nuclear file, and said that Iran has approved 120 inspectors of the UN nuclear watchdog to enter the country.

Speaking to reporters in Tehran, Eslami said some of those inspectors have not come to Iran for years.“And secondly, according to Article 9 of the statute, we are entitled to accept or reject the inspectors that are introduced,” he said.He further explained that the basis of the IAEA’s duties regarding Iran is the 2015 nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.“Iran’s actions are carried out within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement, and the International Atomic Energy Agency also supervises these activities,” Eslami added.Elsewhere in his remarks, the AEOI chief said the excavation operation for the main reactor building of the Karun nuclear power plant will be carried out in the coming days, followed by the concrete pouring phase.In relevant remarks in October, Eslami said that Western countries are resorting to political leverage and sanctions in order to take advantage of the United Nations nuclear watchdog to mount pressures on Tehran, adding his country will not allow any politically-motivated act to go unanswered.Eslami made the remarks in a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Austria’s Vienna on Monday.The top nuclear official slammed the biased approach taken to Iran by Western governments, saying, "By resorting to sanctions ... these countries are trying to use the IAEA's mechanisms to mount pressure on Iran.""Brutal political pressures exerted by Western countries on Iran will not bear fruit and the Islamic Republic will not allow any politically-motivated pressure to go unanswered," the official stressed.He urged Grossi to keep the IAEA on an impartial and professional track and does not allow the Western states to use the nuclear agency's reports as an excuse to put pressure on Iran.Following the meeting, Grossi said in a post on X social media platform, formally known as Twitter, that his meeting with Eslami was "important."He added that the IAEA is willing to "engage and make concrete progress" in accordance with an agreement signed in Tehran in early March "to provide credible assurances that Iran's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful”.The meeting came as tensions between Tehran and the IAEA have been rising after Iran's move to bar a number of the nuclear watchdog's inspectors from being assigned to the country.Grossi had criticized Tehran for effectively barring several of its most experienced inspectors from monitoring Iran's nuclear program.The nuclear agency's chief described the move as "disproportionate and unprecedented", claiming that Iran's unilateral measure affects the IAEA's "normal planning and conduct" verification activities in the country and "openly contradicts the collaboration that should exist between the nuclear agency and Tehran".