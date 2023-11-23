0
Thursday 23 November 2023 - 21:27

Gaza Truce; First Step to Victory: FM Spox

Story Code : 1097772
Considering the ceasefire as a result of more than 45 days of persistence of the Palestinian people and Resistance forces, said that this event is the first step to victory.

Stressing the continuation of Iran's efforts and diplomatic consultations with various regional and international parties to support the oppressed people of Palestine, the senior Iranian diplomat called for taking urgent measures to establish a permanent ceasefire and stop the Israeli regime's war machine. 

The Palestinian nation proved that it will determine its destiny and will respond appropriately to any Zionist regime's aggressive move, he added.

A humanitarian ceasefire between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian movement Hamas will begin at 5:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari announced.
