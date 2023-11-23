Tehran Meeting Assesses Trade Opportunities with Saudi Arabia

Islam Times - Officials from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and representatives of the private sector have held a meeting to identify and assess trade opportunities between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia.

The meeting took place in the capital Tehran on Wednesday, according to TPOI.Mohammad Sadeq Qannadzadeh, a senior official at the organization, said that proper planning is needed in order to remove obstacles in the way of trade ties between Tehran and Riyadh, given the fact that their relations have been resumed following a years-long halt.He said that an initial agreement has been reached with the Saudi ambassador to Tehran that the process to develop mutual trade and economic ties is implemented within stages.At the first stage, the first meeting of the Iran-Saudi Joint Economic Commission will be held in Tehran, the official said without specifying the date of the meeting. He added that a second meeting would most likely happen in Saudi Arabia.The next stage would see trade delegations from both sides taking part in exhibitions held in the two countries, according to the official.Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed their diplomatic ties in March 2023 under a China-brokered deal.