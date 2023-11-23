0
Thursday 23 November 2023 - 21:32

4 Terrorists Killed in SW Pakistan

Story Code : 1097775
4 Terrorists Killed in SW Pakistan
The incident happened in Turbat district where the CTD launched the operation by acting on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of the terrorists in a compound, the statement added.

During the raid at the hideout, the terrorists engaged the law enforcers in a gun battle that resulted in the killing of all four terrorists, the CTD said, Xinhua reported.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists, the statement said.

The terrorists were involved in various crimes, including terrorist attacks and target killings in the province, the CTD said.
