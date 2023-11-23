0
Thursday 23 November 2023 - 21:36

Qatar Says Israel-Hamas Ceasefire to Begin Friday Morning

Story Code : 1097777
"A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 7:00 a.m. local time tomorrow, on Friday," he said at a Doha press conference broadcast on the Al Jazeera TV channel.

The diplomat pointed out that an agreement made by the parties to the conflict provided for a full ceasefire across the entire Gaza Strip, which would last four days.

"Any resumption of military activities will be regarded as a violation of the agreement," he added.

"We hope that the humanitarian truce will pave the way for broader efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire and lasting peace," TASS quoted the diplomat as saying.

According to him, the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt will begin right after the ceasefire takes effect. Qatar expects that "as much aid as possible will be brought" to Gaza.
