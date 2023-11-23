0
Thursday 23 November 2023 - 21:44

Statement of Al-Qassam Brigades Explaining the Humanitarian Truce and Swap Deal

Story Code : 1097779
Statement of Al-Qassam Brigades Explaining the Humanitarian Truce and Swap Deal
- The truce will come into effect on Friday 11/24/2023 [10 Jumada al-Awwal 1445 AH] at 7 a.m.

- The truce will last for 4 days. Throughout that entire period, there will be a cessation of all military actions by the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Palestinian resistance, as well as the Zionist enemy.

- All “Israeli” aircraft will cease all flights over the southern Gaza Strip.

- Enemy aircraft will stop flying for 6 hours per day [from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.] over Gaza City and the north.

- Three Palestinian women and children held captive [by “Israel”] will be released for every one Zionist prisoner.

- Within 4 days, 50 captured Zionist women and children under the age of 19 will be released.

- 200 trucks carrying relief and medical supplies will be brought daily to all areas of the Gaza Strip.

- 4 trucks transporting fuel and cylinder gas will be brought daily to all areas of the Gaza Strip.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
23 November 2023
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
23 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
23 November 2023
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
22 November 2023
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
22 November 2023
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
22 November 2023
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
22 November 2023
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
21 November 2023
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
21 November 2023
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
21 November 2023
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
20 November 2023
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
20 November 2023