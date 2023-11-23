0
Thursday 23 November 2023 - 21:49

Iran’s Top Diplomat Meets Palestinian Resistance Officials amid Gaza Truce Talks

Story Code : 1097781
During his meeting in Beirut on Wednesday, Amirabdollahian conferred with Ziad al-Nakhala, Secretary General of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad movement, Khalil al-Hayya, deputy chief of the Hamas political bureau in Gaza, and other group officials. They discussed recent latest developments in the Palestinian territories and the imminent truce.

Conversations centered on extending the truce and delivering humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population facing oppression.

Hamas announced a four-day humanitarian ceasefire after concentrated mediation by Qatar and Egypt, aiming to facilitate the entry of humanitarian, medical, and fuel supplies into Gaza neighborhoods. The statement outlined the cessation of air traffic in southern Gaza and daily six-hour intervals in the north.

The agreement includes the release of 50 Israeli captives in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli jails. Israel's cabinet approved a "pause in the fighting," suggesting a potential extension based on the number of captives available for release.

However, new casualties were reported on Thursday morning after Israeli forces targeted a number of homes in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, with more reports of intense Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated al-Aqsa Storm operation in response to the Tel Aviv regime's actions against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Since then, the Tel Aviv regime's aggression has resulted in the deaths of over 14,500 Palestinians, including children and women, with more than 33,000 others injured. Israel has imposed a severe blockade on Gaza, severely limiting essential resources for its residents.
