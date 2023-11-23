0
Thursday 23 November 2023 - 21:56

Turkey Not to Ratify Sweden's NATO Membership in Time for Upcoming FMs' Meeting

Story Code : 1097784
Turkey Not to Ratify Sweden
The news agency's sources said that the Turkish parliament's foreign affairs commission may resume discussions on ratification on November 28 or 29, TASS reported.

Some NATO officials expected that Sweden would become a member of the alliance at the foreign ministers' meeting and that a ceremony would be organized, Reuters added.

The bill must first be ratified by the Turkish parliamentary commission, then the entire parliament will vote on it, however, this vote could take a few days or weeks after the commission's decision. After that, the document must be signed by the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO has so far been ratified by 31 countries of the alliance, only Hungary and Turkey have not approved it. An agreement was reached between NATO, Turkey and Sweden on Ankara's early ratification of the document before the alliance's summit in Vilnius in July.

However, the Turkish side then put forward a number of conditions for the approval of the application, including cooperation in fighting terrorism and accelerating economic and visa integration with the European Union.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
23 November 2023
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
23 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
23 November 2023
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
22 November 2023
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
22 November 2023
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
22 November 2023
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
22 November 2023
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
21 November 2023
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
21 November 2023
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
Hamas: Any Truce Deal Must Be on Terms of Palestinian Resistance
21 November 2023
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
Resistance Groups Act Independently: Iranian Spokesman
20 November 2023
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
South Korea Warns North Korea to Scrap Spy Satellite Launch Plans
20 November 2023