Friday 24 November 2023 - 11:46

Pakistan Confirms Plans to Join BRICS

Story Code : 1097849
Pakistan Confirms Plans to Join BRICS
"Yes, I can confirm that Pakistan has made a formal request to join BRICS, which we believe is an important grouping of developing countries," Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

According to her, Pakistan has friendly and amicable ties with the majority of BRICS members and countries that were recently invited to join the organization.

"We believe that by joining BRICS, Pakistan can play an important role in furthering international cooperation and revitalizing inclusive multilateralism," Baloch added, TASS reported.

Pakistan’s newly appointed Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Khalid Jamali told TASS in an interview, published on November 22, that Islamabad had filed a bid for BRICS membership in 2024, and counts on Russia’s assistance during the membership process. 
