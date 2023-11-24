0
Friday 24 November 2023 - 11:47

‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected

In speaking with the soldiers, Gallant expressed that at least two more months of fighting in Gaza can be expected.

This will be a short respite after which the fighting will resume with intensity and pressure to bring back more captives. At least two more months of fighting are expected, according to Gallant.

The Zionist war minister highlighted the crucial role of applying pressure on Hamas, emphasizing that without this pressure, communication with them becomes nearly impossible, given their divergent priorities beyond prisoner release.

Addressing the gravity of the situation, Gallant underscored the “imperative of neutralizing the threat posed by Hamas.”

Looking ahead, he projected intense fighting for the following months, indicating a series of operations crucial to neutralizing Gaza-based threats.

Gallant aimed for a scenario, unlike the current one, where ‘Israel’ could act without fear of threats from the Gaza Strip.
