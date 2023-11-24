‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected

Islam Times - Zionist War Minister Yoav Gallant visited the ‘Sheitat 13’ base Thursday, joining Navy Commander Major General David Sa'ar Selma and other unit leaders to assess their ongoing operations in the conflict.

In speaking with the soldiers, Gallant expressed that at least two more months of fighting in Gaza can be expected.This will be a short respite after which the fighting will resume with intensity and pressure to bring back more captives. At least two more months of fighting are expected, according to Gallant.The Zionist war minister highlighted the crucial role of applying pressure on Hamas, emphasizing that without this pressure, communication with them becomes nearly impossible, given their divergent priorities beyond prisoner release.Addressing the gravity of the situation, Gallant underscored the “imperative of neutralizing the threat posed by Hamas.”Looking ahead, he projected intense fighting for the following months, indicating a series of operations crucial to neutralizing Gaza-based threats.Gallant aimed for a scenario, unlike the current one, where ‘Israel’ could act without fear of threats from the Gaza Strip.