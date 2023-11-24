0
Friday 24 November 2023 - 11:48

Spanish PM ’Whitewashing War Criminal Netanyahu’: Ex-Minister Says

Ione Belarra was Spain's minister for social rights until she was removed from her post by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday over her targeting of the "deafening silence" of her country and the regime's other Western allies on ‘Tel Aviv's’ ferocious ongoing warfare against Gaza.

Belarra, currently secretary-general of Spain's ruling left-wing Podemos Party, fired her latest jab at Madrid on Thursday.

Posting on X, former Twitter, she said she and her colleagues were "concerned" that a trip made by Sánchez’s to the occupied territories earlier in the day "could be used to whitewash [Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, who is a war criminal."

Sánchez should be instead traveling to Brussels, where decisions were made that could "truly exert pressure on ‘Israel’ and Netanyahu to achieve a permanent ceasefire."

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime launched the war on October 7 following an operation, dubbed al-Aqsa Flood, by Gaza's resistance groups.

More than 14,800 Palestinians, including over 6,150 children, have been martyred in the war so far.

Belarra said, "In Brussels, exemplary economic sanctions against Netanyahu and his political leadership could be agreed upon..."

Sánchez should be working with European leaders in Brussels towards suspension of diplomatic relations with ‘Tel Aviv’, she added.

"From our point of view, people are exhausted, tired of the EU [European Union]'s doing absolutely nothing while a genocide against the people of Palestine is taking place, and we need concrete actions."
