Friday 24 November 2023 - 11:49

‘Israel’ Attacks ‘Israeli’ Journalism for Publishing Facts

In a not much surprising behavior, Zionist Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi submitted a proposal to take action against Haaretz by ending the publication of government notices in the newspaper. Karhi, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, claimed the newspaper was "sabotaging ‘Israel’ in wartime" and was an "inflammatory mouthpiece for ‘Israel’s’ enemies."

The minister’s remarks came just because the paper did it job to expose the facts to the public opinion, reporting that ‘Israeli’ helicopters killed masses of ‘Israeli’ settlers the same day Hamas started its Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

The proposal, which was submitted without being vetted by the ministry's ‘legal’ adviser, would immediately halt any payments to Haaretz from any ‘Israeli’ side within his purview.

Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken responded to Karhi’s proposal by saying, “If the government wants to close Haaretz, that’s the time to read Haaretz.”

Karhi's proposal, which would forbid the publication of official government notices in Haaretz, and would cancel all of the entity’s employee Haaretz subscriptions – including those held by members of the ‘Israeli’ military, the police, the prison service, government ministries and government companies – was sent to Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs.

The ‘Israeli’ journalists’ union said in a statement that “the communications minister has lost his way. Karhi, who spent most of his brief tenure in failed attempts to close the public broadcasting corporation, has decided to tame a new target. His new proposal to end all government business with Haaretz is a populistic proposal devoid of any feasibility or logic, and its entire purpose is to garner likes among his political base at the expense of dedicated journalists who are working night and day right now to cover the war."

The security cabinet recently authorized Karhi to take action under these regulations against Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen network that also reports from the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories. Karhi subsequently signed an order blocking the station’s internet channel in the occupied territories and asked the army to issue a closure order for its offices in the occupied West Bank.
Featured Stories
