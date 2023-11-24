0
Friday 24 November 2023 - 11:51

Iranians Mark Basij Week with Huge Pro-Palestine Rally in The Capital Tehran

Story Code : 1097853
Iranians Mark Basij Week with Huge Pro-Palestine Rally in The Capital Tehran
A march dubbed “Towards Bayt al-Maqdis [Holy Al-Quds]” was held in Tehran to protest the genocide committed by Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime in Gaza and to support Palestinian Muslims on Friday.

The massive march was organized on the occasion of voluntary Basij forces Week and started at 09:00 Tehran local time.

Demonstrators carrying Iranian, Palestinian and Lebanese flags, as well as flags of Hamas and Hezbollah, shouted anti-‘Israel’ and anti-US slogans.

Demonstrators gathered in Tehran's iconic Revolution Square before Friday prayers.

Tehran Revolutionary Guards Deputy Commander General Mahmud Tawakkuli announced that 50,000 people would attend the big rally to be held with the participation of voluntary Basij forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report
Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report
24 November 2023
‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected
‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected
24 November 2023
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
23 November 2023
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
23 November 2023
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
23 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
23 November 2023
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
22 November 2023
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
22 November 2023
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
22 November 2023
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
22 November 2023
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
21 November 2023
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
21 November 2023