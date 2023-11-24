0
Friday 24 November 2023

Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report

Leader Capital Markets, a financial advisory firm in the occupied territories, estimated that the war would cost the regime $48 billion in 2023-2024.

The firm noted that ‘Israel’ will likely endure two-thirds of the total costs, while the US will pay for the rest.

The ‘Israeli’ finance ministry has estimated that the war is costing the economy of the entity around $270 million every day.

“‘Israel’s’ fiscal math means the government will largely have to borrow its way through what’s already its worst armed conflict in half a century,” Bloomberg cited the report as saying on Thursday.

Noting that ‘Tel Aviv’ has issued international debt in yen, euros, and dollars through private placements via Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the report said the Zionist government is still “counting on the domestic market to absorb the bulk of its financing needs.”

The Zionist regime has already “sold 18.7 billion ‘shekels’ of local bonds” since the start of the war in October, compared with a monthly average of just over 5 billion shekels through September.

The occupying regime launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the ‘Israeli’ regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 14,854 Palestinians, including more than 6,150 children and 4,000 women, have been martyred and over 36,000 others injured in the ‘Israeli’ strikes.
