Friday 24 November 2023 - 11:53

Iranian Navy to Hold Two War Games in the South

Story Code : 1097855
The two military drills will be held in the international waters south of Iran, Irani said, adding that the Iranian naval forces will hold a joint naval rescue and relief exercise with the Sultanate of Oman, noting that other countries have been also invited to attend the drill.

The commander added that another exercise, known as the ‘Sustainable Security’ war game, will be held afterwards.

While the latter was being participated by only three countries until last year, this year’s war game will involve more states including main participants and observers from various continents, he stated, adding that the exercise will cover the northern parts of the Indian Ocean.

After the conclusion of the 2023 Marine Security Belt naval war game in March, which included the Iranian, Chinese and Russian forces, the Iranian Navy commander had said more countries will take part in the exercise in 2024.

He had expected that more countries and naval flotillas will attend the joint war game in 2024 at a higher level, considering that maritime security prevails in the region.

The aim of the joint exercise in March 2023 was to strengthen security and its foundations in the region, expand multilateral cooperation among the three countries, and demonstrate their goodwill and ability to support global peace, maritime security, and the creation of a maritime community with a common future.
