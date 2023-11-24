0
Friday 24 November 2023 - 22:00

1,600 Israeli Soldiers Left Disabled by Gaza Conflict

Story Code : 1097956
“Some 1,600 soldiers suffered physical disabilities since October 7,” Idan Kleiman, chairman of the army’s Disabled Veterans Organization, told Army Radio.

He said at least 400 soldiers are still hospitalized.

“Thousands more will come to us suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder,” Kleiman said.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on October 7, killing more than 14,850 Palestinians, including over 6,000 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.
