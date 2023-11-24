Official: Hamas Open to Releasing More Civilian Captives

Islam Times - Ghazi Hamad, member of Hamas’s political bureau, said on Friday the group is open to negotiating to release even more civilian captives currently held in Gaza, including men.

However, in regards to Israeli soldiers held captive, Hamad told Al-Jazeera, “This is another story”.“At this phase, we are talking about the civilian hostages. Regarding others, we are looking for a comprehensive swap and exchange to release all [7,200] prisoners in Israeli detention centres. This is our goal and aim,” Hamad said.“But we will wait and see. We have full patience, power and energy to do that … Israel must release all the prisoners, and we are ready to release the Israeli soldiers,” he added.On Wednesday, the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement emphasized that the captive Israeli soldiers won’t be freed until all Palestinian prisoners being kept in the regime’s jails are released.“Captive soldiers of the Zionist enemy will not be freed until all Palestinian prisoners are released from Israeli prisons and detention centers,” the statement noted.On Tuesday, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary ceasefire deal that will enable the release of about 50 people who have been held captive in Gaza since October 7, in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.Israel estimates that at least 239 people, including both military personnel and civilians, are being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in response to Tel Aviv's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians. Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.At least 14,854 Palestinians, including more than 6,150 children and 4,000 women, have been killed and over 36,000 others injured in the Israeli strikes. Some 207 health workers and 65 Palestinians were among those killed. That’s while 7,000 Palestinians are still missing.