Poll: German Government’s Pro-Israeli Policy Not Supported by Public

Islam Times - The German government’s pro-Israel stance on the Gaza war is not supported by the public, a new poll revealed on Friday.

The poll by the Allensbach Institute found that majority of Germans are against taking side in the Israel-Palestine conflict, and strongly oppose providing military support to Israel, Anadolu news agency reported.Some 43% of those surveyed said Germany should stay out of the conflict, and only 34% said they agree with the view that Germany bears special responsibility for Israel due to its Nazi past.Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said that Israel’s security is non-negotiable, and in the current conflict with Hamas, Germany “has only one place”, and that is “firmly at the side of Israel”.In the poll, only 31% of respondents backed Scholz’s approach, and said they are supporting Israel’s military campaign in Gaza against Hamas.In contrast, 38% of those surveyed said Israel should be urged to exercise restraint to prevent casualties among the Palestinian civilian population.The poll showed that majority of the Germans expects the government to take a more balanced stance and step up efforts for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.Overall, 57% of Germans said Scholz’s government should pursue a mediating role between the warring parties.Meanwhile, 17% of the respondents criticized the Israeli government, saying it does not want peace at all.Around 38% said Israel has “too little understanding for its Arab neighbors” and “unjustly occupying territories”.Asked about German government’s offer of military support to Israel, majority of the respondents opposed sending ammunition or weapons.Some 8% of Germans said they support sending weapons, and only 3% said the German armed forces Bundeswehr should offer support Israel in its military campaign.