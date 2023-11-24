0
Friday 24 November 2023 - 22:15

Hamas’ Haniyeh, Abdollahian Strategize for Victory: Defiance, Diplomacy, and the Ceasefire

The meeting focused on the latest political and field developments, particularly the temporary truce that came into effect on Friday.

Haniyeh highlighted the resilience of the Palestinian people and the heroic efforts of the Palestinian resistance in the face of the terrorist occupation war in Gaza. Despite the occupation’s attempts to displace the population through massacres, the steadfastness of the Palestinian people has thwarted such plans. Haniyeh emphasized that the resistance is creating a new history of heroism in the battle against aggression.

The Hamas leader provided an overview of ongoing political efforts and indirect negotiations facilitated by Qatar and Egypt. He discussed the outcomes of these negotiations, examining their implications for the present and future.

Acknowledging the support from resistance fronts, particularly Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, Haniyeh expressed gratitude for the international efforts that oppose the aggression and bolster the resilience of Gaza and the Palestinian people.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian welcomed the temporary ceasefire in Gaza, affirming the Islamic Republic’s unwavering commitment to standing by the Palestinian cause and supporting their resistance and steadfastness. Abdollahian refuted the initial claims of the defeated Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that despite over a month and a half of aggression and the loss of many Palestinian lives, the Zionist entity failed to achieve any military success. He highlighted that the enemy was compelled to negotiate indirectly with Hamas for a ceasefire and the release of prisoners.

The Iranian FM asserted that the Zionist and American regimes gained nothing on the battlefield, emphasizing that their political plans aim to compensate for their military failures. He expressed confidence that the diplomatic efforts of Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions would neutralize these political measures and render them ineffective.
