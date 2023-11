Islam Times - Cautious calm has prevailed on Lebanon border with occupied Palestine. Meanwhile, the border villages witnessed the return of a large number of the locals displaced during the past period.

Al-Manar correspondent in South Lebanon, Ali Shoeib, said that the scene in the area is similar to that of August 14, 2006, when the 33-day Zionist war ended.The reporter added that a large number of locals remained in their villages despite the Israeli attacks which damaged the public and private properties.Al-Manar correspondent in South Lebanon, Samer Al-Hajj Ali, indicated that the Israeli occupation sites on southern Lebanon appear to be massively damaged.