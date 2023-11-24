0
Friday 24 November 2023 - 22:28

Ayatollah Khamenei: Israeli 'Atrocities Will Not Remain Unanswered'

Story Code : 1097963
Ayatollah Khamenei: Israeli
The Leader's message read out that " the heavy loss of the Zionist regime on October 7 will not be compensated by these bombings."

" This bombing will not make up for the crushing defeat that the Zionist entity suffered (October 7). This bombing will shorten its life, while the deprivation and atrocities will not remain unanswered," Leader's message in X account said.

Ayatollah Khamenei in his message warned that the end of the life of the Zionist regime is imminent. 

Leader pointed out that it will shorten the life of the usurping regime and this cruelty will not go unanswered.
Comment


Featured Stories
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report
Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report
24 November 2023
‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected
‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected
24 November 2023
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
23 November 2023
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
23 November 2023
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
23 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
23 November 2023
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
22 November 2023
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
22 November 2023
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
22 November 2023
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
22 November 2023
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
21 November 2023
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
21 November 2023