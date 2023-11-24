Ayatollah Khamenei: Israeli 'Atrocities Will Not Remain Unanswered'

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message in X account in Hebrew language stressed that the heavy loss of October 7 will not be compensated by the bombings and it will shorten the life of the usurping regime.

The Leader's message read out that " the heavy loss of the Zionist regime on October 7 will not be compensated by these bombings."" This bombing will not make up for the crushing defeat that the Zionist entity suffered (October 7). This bombing will shorten its life, while the deprivation and atrocities will not remain unanswered," Leader's message in X account said.Ayatollah Khamenei in his message warned that the end of the life of the Zionist regime is imminent.Leader pointed out that it will shorten the life of the usurping regime and this cruelty will not go unanswered.