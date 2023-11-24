Ayatollah Khamenei: Israeli 'Atrocities Will Not Remain Unanswered'
Story Code : 1097963
The Leader's message read out that " the heavy loss of the Zionist regime on October 7 will not be compensated by these bombings."
" This bombing will not make up for the crushing defeat that the Zionist entity suffered (October 7). This bombing will shorten its life, while the deprivation and atrocities will not remain unanswered," Leader's message in X account said.
Ayatollah Khamenei in his message warned that the end of the life of the Zionist regime is imminent.
Leader pointed out that it will shorten the life of the usurping regime and this cruelty will not go unanswered.