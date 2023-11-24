Dozens of Palestinians Lost their Lives Hours before Truce

Islam Times - Hamas has said that about 30 people were killed in an Israeli attack on a United Nations-affiliated school in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, as the clock ticks down on a planned truce between the Palestinian group and Israel.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported 27 fatalities from that strike on the Abu Hussein School run by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which was housing displaced Palestinians fleeing violence and intense bombardment in other parts of Gaza.Meanwhile, Israeli fighter jets hit the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing at least five people and wounding dozens, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.It also reported that at least 10 people were killed when Israeli forces attacked a residential home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza.In the occupied West Bank, 12-year-old Mohammed Ibrahim Fuad Edely was shot and killed by Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian ministry.The incident brought the number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank since October 7 to 229 people, 52 of whom are children.While the Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant said that "fighting will continue intensely to create pressure to bring back more hostages”, spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, Abu Obeida, said that Palestinian fighters remain ready to confront Israeli forces so long as the war continues and called for resistance to Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.