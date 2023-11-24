Putin: To Control AI, Rules Such as NPT Should be Ratified

Islam Times - Humanity can agree on common principles of controlling artificial intelligence similar to the nuclear non-proliferation rules, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a conference on artificial intelligence.

"Humanity has worked out certain rules related to the use of nuclear technologies, including those in the military field: non-proliferation. It formulated the rules for non-proliferation of delivery vehicles and nuclear technologies as well. There are such rules. Humanity has managed to create this. In the field of artificial intelligence, we can achieve common solutions acceptable to all and necessary for all," Putin said.His point of view was supported by the head of Sberbank German Gref."You are absolutely right. It seems to me that it is in the interests of all people, all of humanity, to approach this process with a sense of great responsibility," Gref said. He is certain that this process should be fully controlled by people.During the discussion, Putin speculated that the best option would be to reach agreements before any threat in the field of artificial intelligence might emerge."Do you know when this will be possible? When everybody feels threatened. When everyone feels threatened by uncontrolled proliferation, of uncontrolled work in this area, then we will immediately see a wish to reach an agreement. It would be best if common awareness of looming threats led to the wish to negotiate," Putin said.