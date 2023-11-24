South Africa to Host Sixth BRICS Sherpa Meeting

Islam Times - The sixth BRICS Sherpa meeting will be held in South Africa's Durban from November 30 to December 3, according to the South African Foreign Ministry.

Apart from the core members, the event will be open to countries that will join the association in 2024."The purpose of the meeting is to reflect on South Africa’s tenure as Chair of BRICS for the year 2023 and to prepare for a handover to the next Chair, the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.The term BRIC was coined by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill in 2001 to describe the startling rise of Brazil, Russia, India, and China. South Africa's term as BRICS chair expires on December 31.The BRICS invitees (e.g. Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iran) are expected to join the meeting.The bloc had its first summit in 2009 in Russia. South Africa joined in 2010. The recent summit of the bloc was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, from August 22 to 24, 2023. With the leaders of 54 African nations invited, this was the biggest meeting of the heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. Participants in the summit agreed that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join the bloc from January 1, 2024.All BRICS member states have full sovereignty and their own foreign political interests and priorities. Mutual respect and mutual benefit are the foundation for dialogue and development within BRICS.