0
Friday 24 November 2023 - 22:53

South Africa to Host Sixth BRICS Sherpa Meeting

Story Code : 1097966
South Africa to Host Sixth BRICS Sherpa Meeting
Apart from the core members, the event will be open to countries that will join the association in 2024.

"The purpose of the meeting is to reflect on South Africa’s tenure as Chair of BRICS for the year 2023 and to prepare for a handover to the next Chair, the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

The term BRIC was coined by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill in 2001 to describe the startling rise of Brazil, Russia, India, and China. South Africa's term as BRICS chair expires on December 31.

The BRICS invitees (e.g. Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iran) are expected to join the meeting.

The bloc had its first summit in 2009 in Russia. South Africa joined in 2010. The recent summit of the bloc was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, from August 22 to 24, 2023. With the leaders of 54 African nations invited, this was the biggest meeting of the heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. Participants in the summit agreed that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join the bloc from January 1, 2024.

All BRICS member states have full sovereignty and their own foreign political interests and priorities. Mutual respect and mutual benefit are the foundation for dialogue and development within BRICS.
Comment


Featured Stories
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Truce In Gaza Comes into Effect After Seven Weeks of ‘Israeli’ Aggression
Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report
Aggression On Gaza to Cost ‘Israeli’ Entity $48 Billion: Report
24 November 2023
‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected
‘Israeli’ War Minister: At Least Two More Months of Fighting Is Expected
24 November 2023
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
North Korea to Send New Weapons to Border after Spy Satellite Launch
23 November 2023
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Retaliation for Aggression on Gaza
23 November 2023
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
Iran’s Raisi: “Israel” Fell Short of All of Its Goals in Gaza
23 November 2023
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
Yemeni Armed Forces Cruise Missiles Hit ‘Israeli’ Occupation Targets
23 November 2023
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel KO’d in Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Ayatollah Khamenei
22 November 2023
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
Hamas Says Agreed to Mediated Four-day Truce
22 November 2023
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
South Africa Lawmakers Vote to Suspend ‘Israel’ Ties, Close Embassy
22 November 2023
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
Washington Slams Pyongyang Satellite Launch As ’Brazen Violation’ Of UN Sanctions
22 November 2023
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
US Offers ‘Sedative Pill’ to Collapsing Ukraine: Moscow
21 November 2023
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
Iran Raps UNSC for Failing to Call for Ceasefire in Gaza
21 November 2023