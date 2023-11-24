0
Friday 24 November 2023 - 22:55

Cuba President Leads anti-Israel Rally in Front of US Embassy

Story Code : 1097967
The protest march on Thursday was led by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero.

The march moved along Havana’s seaside drive, the Malecon where the US diplomatic headquarters is located, Reuters reported.

This was the first protest march of its kind in more than a decade. Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro used to stage such demonstrations to protest American sanctions and meddling in Cuban affairs, Press TV reported.

The protesters, sporting Palestinian flags and banners, chanted "free, free Palestine, Israel is genocide" and "up with Palestinian freedom.” They marched by the building and held a demonstration nearby.

Cuba has been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause for decades and has trained more than 200 Palestinian doctors. The island nation does not have diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime.

"We are here and it is no coincidence that we have marched in front of the United States embassy," Anet Rodríguez, a university professor, said.

"The United States is one of the most responsible for supporting the State of Israel ... it is supporting a massacre of the Palestinians and international laws are being violated," she said.
