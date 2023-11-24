0
Friday 24 November 2023 - 23:01

Shamkhani: US Has to be Held to Account for Israeli Crimes

Story Code : 1097969
Ali Shamkhani wrote in a post on his X account that "America, as the main supporter of the Zionist regime, is the first suspect to blame for this regime's continuous crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine. "

"The responsibility for any direct action by Washington against the legitimate defense of the Palestinians against the child-killing Zionist regime and the unleashed violence and killing lies directly with the rulers of the White House," he added.

"The decisive, unprecedented and effective Al-Aqsa Storm storm is a real example of legitimate defense against the occupying and criminal regime, which did not stop any oppression, violation and crime against the oppressed people of Palestine over the past months."

"The Palestinian Resistance is a mature and independent movement whose strength is due to the widespread support from the people," he concluded.
