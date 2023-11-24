0
Friday 24 November 2023 - 23:37

Qatar Says 13 Israelis, 10 Thais and One Filipino Released

Story Code : 1097971
“The Israeli hostages are in the hands of the Red Cross,” the Public Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said.

The Israeli hostages will be transferred by helicopters from Egypt to Israeli occupied territories.

The spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the release of “39 women and children” from Israeli prisons.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson says Red Cross received ’24 civilian captives’ in Gaza
Majed al-Ansari said in a post on X that those released were:

13 Israelis (Zionists), some with dual citizenship
10 Thai nationals
1 Filipino

According to Al Jazeera, Al-Ansari added that a number of women and children were among the 24 civilian captives received by the Red Cross “in the framework of the truce agreement”.

The Thai nationals, he said, are “currently on their way out of the strip” with the Red Cross.
