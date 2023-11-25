0
Saturday 25 November 2023 - 09:41

Iranian Cmdr.: Navy to Receive Deylaman Destroyer

Story Code : 1098076
Iranian Cmdr.: Navy to Receive Deylaman Destroyer
He made the announcement during a press conference on Friday.

Admiral Irani emphasized that the Caspian Sea is a sea of peace and friendship, and the addition of the Deylaman destroyer serves two main purposes.

The first is to ensure the safety of shipping, given the unique conditions of the Caspian Sea.

The second purpose is to enhance the training skills of the forces, as all naval training centers are located in the north of the country, he said.

Admiral Irani also revealed that the Deylaman is the latest model of the Jamaran destroyer, but with updated equipment.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy plans to hold two joint naval exercises with foreign military forces in the northern tip of the Indian Ocean within the next few months.
