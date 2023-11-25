0
Saturday 25 November 2023 - 10:59

Israel Definite Loser in Gaza War: Iranian General

Addressing a gathering of Basij forces on Saturday, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, the top military adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, said the Zionist regime has attained none of the purposes it had declared in the brutal war against the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime is definitely the loser in the Gaza war, he added, saying the Zionist regime’s sole achievements were massacring 14,000 Palestinian people and injuring 38,000 others.

Deriding the Israeli prime minister who had vowed to eradicate Hamas and turn Gaza into rubble, the Iranian general said Hamas continues to exist and the people of Gaza have heroically stood against the Israeli genocide with their resistance.

Highlighting the US’ support for the Israeli regime from the outset of the Gaza war, Major General Safavi said the Zionist regime would have given in to a ceasefire much earlier if Washington had not taken command of the political and military decisions in the Israeli onslaught.

More than 14,800 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli strikes since October 7.

After prolonged negotiations and a delay of at least 24 hours, a four-day truce between the Israeli regime and Hamas took effect on Friday morning, with captives held in Gaza released in exchange for Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons.
