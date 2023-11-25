0
Saturday 25 November 2023 - 21:10

Italian Journalists Call for Freedom of Information Regarding Gaza

Story Code : 1098218
The initiative was organized by the No Gag Network, a group that advocates for freedom of expression in Italy, as Palestinian and international journalists trapped in the coastal territory continue to be slaughtered by the “Israeli” occupation forces.

During the meeting, journalists agreed that a war needs field reporting, condemning the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s refusal to heed calls to allow independent reporters to access Gaza for direct testimony.

Since October 9th the 2.3 million residents of Gaza have been experiencing a devastating complete communications blackout.

The Italian journalists also re-launched a petition already signed by 200 French, Palestinian, and Lebanese journalists demanding access to Gaza and the protection of journalists covering the “Israeli” onslaught on the besieged Strip.

Speaking of freedom of expression, the future of journalism in Italy looks bleak.

There has been a big question mark over the credibility of Italian media outlets in recent years as the sharp divide between the mainstream media and a large chunk of public opinion has been growing deeper.

Meanwhile, Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, has urged the entity to use the four-day ceasefire in Gaza to carefully consider what the international perception is of its offensive against the strip.
