Saturday 25 November 2023 - 21:11

US Cop Who Killed George Floyd Stabbed in Prison

The country’s Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an unidentified prisoner was assaulted at Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson in Arizona on Friday yet declining to confirm it was Chuavin.

Chuavin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison after being found guilty of murder and manslaughter charges in April 2021 for his role in Floyd’s death.

Floyd’s death triggered worldwide protest against US police brutality and racism.

The 46-year-old African-American had bought cigarettes at a convenience store in South Minneapolis on May 25, 2020 when a shop assistant felt he had used a counterfeit $20 bill and called the police. Floyd kept saying he could not breathe.

Chauvin knelt on the handcuffed black man’s neck for more than 9 minutes which led to his death.

Under Minnesota law, Chauvin will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence, or 15 years, before he is eligible for supervised release.

The teenager whose 2020 video recording of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck before he died in police custody was awarded a 2021 Pulitzer Prize Special Citation last year.

Eighteen-year-old Darnella Frazier’s video was an important piece of evidence used in the trial of Chauvin.

Chauvin along with three other former officers Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with willfully depriving Floyd of liberty without due process, including the right to be free from "deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs."

According to evidence in the state case against Chauvin, Kueng and Lane helped restrain the 46-year-old Floyd as he was on the ground — Kueng knelt on Floyd's back and Lane held down Floyd's legs.
