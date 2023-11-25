Pro-Palestine Rallies in Australia Continue as Truce Takes Hold in Gaza

Islam Times - Hundreds of Australian students skipped class in Sydney on Friday to protest for the freedom of Palestinians.

Students of all ages, from primary school to university students, gathered outside Sydney's Town Hall with banners and Palestinian flags before marching through the city chanting.The protest came a day after thousands of school students in Melbourne gathered for a "Free Palestine" protest. Australian state and federal leaders have urged students to stay in school and not attend the protests.Elsewhere in New York, Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Washington Square to protest against what they consider the illegal occupation of Palestinian territory.Groups like the Palestinian Youth Movement, al-Awda NY, and Peoples Forum participated in the demonstration.