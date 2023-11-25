0
Saturday 25 November 2023 - 21:19

Pro-Palestine Rallies in Australia Continue as Truce Takes Hold in Gaza

Story Code : 1098221
Students of all ages, from primary school to university students, gathered outside Sydney's Town Hall with banners and Palestinian flags before marching through the city chanting.

The protest came a day after thousands of school students in Melbourne gathered for a "Free Palestine" protest. Australian state and federal leaders have urged students to stay in school and not attend the protests.

Elsewhere in New York, Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Washington Square to protest against what they consider the illegal occupation of Palestinian territory.

Groups like the Palestinian Youth Movement, al-Awda NY, and Peoples Forum participated in the demonstration.
