Saturday 25 November 2023 - 21:24

Iranian Defense Minister Cautions Westerners to Leave Region

In remarks on Saturday, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani advised foreign countries to pull their military forces out of the region and avoid looking for tensions.

West Asia is a very important, strategic and delicate region as the energy transfer lines pass through it, he added, warning, “The presence of the US and some European countries in the region will draw reaction from the entire region, including from the resistance axis.”

He reminded the US of its “strategic mistakes and miscalculations” regarding the region, noting that its biggest mistake was to support the criminal Zionist regime in the brutal onslaught against Gaza.

The US must bear in mind that it will certainly pay the price for all those atrocities, the defense minister stated.

In remarks on October 25, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei held the US accountable for aiding and abetting the Zionist regime in the atrocities against Gaza, saying the US is managing the crimes and has the blood of Palestinian children and women on its hands.

The Leader also considered the jolting of the global public conscience in the US, Europe, Islamic countries and other regions in the world as a reaction to the extent and depth of the Zionist regime’s recurrent crimes.
